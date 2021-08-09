Byju’s announces ₹2 crore reward for Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

Edtech major, Byju’s has announced ₹2 crore cash reward for Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal for Javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The company also announced ₹1 crore each for other individual Olympic medal winners including Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu, and Bajrang Punia.

Commenting on the announcement, Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO said, “Sports has a critical role to play in nation-building and it’s time that we celebrate our Olympic heroes, not just once in 4 years, but every single day. They deserve all the adoration they get, and after this historic achievement at Tokyo 2020, we are rewarding the players for their efforts, sacrifices, and achievements.”

The company hopes this amount will help the Olympic medalists in their journey to win more laurels for the country and also encourage young people to dream big. “India has a huge potential to produce many more sporting champions and it is important to celebrate successes like this and make them heroes so that we transform ourselves from a Sport loving nation to a sport-playing nation,” he added. In 2019, Byju’s was also announced the official sponsor of the Indian cricket team by BCCI for a three-year period.

Valuation

Founded in 2015, Byju’s claims to be serving 100 million students around the world. With an estimated valuation of $16.5 billion, Byju’s is one of the most valued start-ups in India. The company is backed by marquee investors such as General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Naspers, Silver Lake, and Tiger Global.

Byju’s has officially announced eight acquisitions in the edtech space including TutorVista, Edurite, Math Adventures, Osmo, Whitehat Jr, Aakash Education Services, Epic, and Great Learning. However, media reports have claimed that it has completed about 15 acquisitions till now.