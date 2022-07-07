Byju’s appoints two former Amazon executives Sunil Sharma and Darshan Bhandari 

Bengaluru, July 7

Edtech major Byju’s has appointed Sunil Sharma as Vice-President, Engineering - Student & Teacher Experience, and Darshan Bhandari as Vice-President, Engineering - Byju’s Tuition Centre and Devices, as the company strengthens its technology vertical.

Sharma will work on technologies to enhance the student, parent, and teacher experience, along with customer care and mentor connection, to provide a best-in-class learning environment. With a career spanning over 21 years, Sharma has scaled technology teams across companies such as Amazon, Hewlett Packard, and AGT International. He is an alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur. In his last stint, Sharma was head of technology for freight auditing and payments at Amazon.

Bhandari will be at the helm of Byju’s hybrid learning platform – Byju‘s Tuition Centre – to scale its technological capabilities, lead the devices platform’s OS and app development, and augment Byju’s tech prowess to define the future of learning. Bhandari is an engineering leader and growth specialist, with over 18 years of experience in technology innovation, building top talent, and delivering products across companies such as Amazon, Reliance Jio Infocomm, and Amdocs. In his last stint, Bhandari led the technology for World Wide Customer Returns as well as Product Support at Amazon.v

Byju’s has been investing in technology and innovation synergies by scaling its tech, engineering, and product teams. With these new appointments, it hopes to enhance its learning products, solutions, and experiences.

Commenting on the appointments, Anil Goel, President - Technology, BYJU’S, said, “Technology is at the heart of BYJU‘S and the company’s technology-first approach makes it home to some of the world’s finest tech experts. I am delighted to welcome Sunil and Darshan as we continue to strengthen our tech foundation. While Sunil’s expertise across technology, strategy, and execution will bolster BYJU’S ongoing initiatives to optimally leverage technological solutions and improve student experience, Darshan will play a key role in enhancing tech-led growth, providing support for improved front-end and back-end processes, and helping us achieve our overarching digital and technology goals. I look forward to their expertise in helping us strengthen our innovation backbone and redefine learning for the next generation.”