Byju’s confirms Great Learning acquisition

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Edtech major Byju’s has officially announced the acquisition of upskilling platform Great Learning. The deal value for this acquisition was $600 million including a mix of cash, stock, and earnout. The company has also earmarked another $400 million of investment into the upskilling segment to accelerate Great Learning’s growth.
The acquisition marks Byju’s entry into the professional upskilling space globally with a total commitment of $1 billion. The upskilling courses have been witnessing a huge spike in customer adoption since the Covid-19 outbreak.
Byju Raveendran, founder, and CEO of Byju’s, said, “Empowering learners with the right futuristic skills forms a fundamental part of our vision. This partnership expands our reach into this new segment.”
Founded in 2013, Great learning claims to have worked with 1.5 million students, over 2800 industry mentors, and more than 500 corporate partners. The courses on the platform are offered in partnership with colleges like Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Northwestern University, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, and others.
Commenting on the acquisition, Lakhamraju, CEO of Great Learning, said, “with Byju’s, we will leverage our joint strengths in technology, content, pedagogy, and instructors to create learning opportunities at affordable prices for everyone.”
Also read: Byju’s buys Toppr, Great Learning
Great Learning will continue to operate as an independent entity under Byju’s group, with co-founders Mohan Lakhamraju, Hari Nair, and Arjun Nair retaining their job roles. Byju’s investment will help Great Learning accelerate its growth in both India and global markets.
Launched in 2015, Byju’s claims to have a network of about 100 million students, 6.5 million annual paid subscriptions, and an annual renewal rate of 86 per cent. In just six months during the lockdown, Byju’s has added 45 million new students to its platform.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
When changing jobs, upright professionals should communicate their decision to resign with truth and honesty, ...
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Nobel laureate found out that welfare economics was a non-subject at Cambridge
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...