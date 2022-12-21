Bengaluru, December 21: ByJU’S said it did not buy student databases or made any cold calls/unscheduled walk-in visits, in response to comments made by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief.

Earlier this week, the NCPCR chief said the organisation has learned that BYJU’s is buying phone numbers of children and their parents. The company was also allegedly threatening parents that their child’s future will be ruined if they don’t buy BYJU’s courses. NCPCR has also asked CEO Byju Raveendran to appear in-person on December 23 over these allegations.

In a statement released on Wednesday, a BYJU’s spokesperson said, “We strongly deny the allegation that Byju’s purchases students’ databases. We categorically state that we have never bought any database and expect that the media will refrain from making such a baseless and unsubstantiated allegation.”

The spokesperson added that with more than 150 million registered students and with the top-of-the-mind recall that the BYJU’S brand has in India, it does not need to buy or use external databases.

“We emphasise that our lead pipeline comprises exclusively of our app users, walk-ins and incoming requests for consultation. BYJU’S is ranked No. 19 in the coveted Kantar list of India’s most trusted brands. We do not need to, and we never make cold calls or unscheduled walk-in visits. We strongly refute any allegation that indicates otherwise,” the spokesperson said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit