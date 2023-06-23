Edtech company Byju’s has dismissed reports claiming that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has ordered an inspection, stating that such claims are entirely speculative.

Earlier on Friday, the internet was abuzz with reports stating that the Ministryhad recently ordered an inspection of Byju’s. A television channel reported that the Ministry has taken cognisance of various corporate governance lapses at Byju’s.

The company firmly refuted all allegations and contentions in its official statement. “Media reports suggesting that MCA has ordered an inspection into Byjus’ are speculative, and denied by us. We have not received any such correspondence from MCA regarding this, and are not aware of any such inspection,” said a company spokesperson.

The development follows the resignation of Byju’s former auditors, Deloitte Haskins & Sells, just one day prior. In their statement, the auditors said that despite completing the audit for the overdue financial statements for the period ending March 31, 2022, the promoters of the edtech company chose not to proceed with their release.