Byju’s general counsel Roshan Thomas has resigned from the company after nearly 3 years adding to the spate of senior-level exits at the trouble edtech firm over the past few months.

Thomas had joined Byju’s as Group General Counsel in 2021. He announced his exit via a LinkedIn post.

“I am announcing the conclusion of this chapter,” he said in the post.

“Navigating through challenging and tumultuous situations has been both a learning experience and a privilege. Excited about the future and new possibilities, looking forward to staying connected and exploring new horizons,” he added.

Challenges

Byju’s has faced several challenges, including an ongoing cash crunch, delayed financial results, alleged forex violations, multiple lawsuits and parts of its business shutting down. Other recent senior level exits include those of Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel, India Business Chief Mrinal Mohit and Business Vertical Heads Mukut Deepak, Pratyusha Agarwal, Himanshu Bajaj and Ananya Tripathi.

In december, Byju’s investors have prodded the founder Byju Raveendran for transparency about company financials and its latest state of affairs at the firm’s annual general meeting, reported businessline. The consolidated loss of Think & Learn, Byju’s parent company, is estimated to have crossed around ₹8,200 crore in FY22 on revenue of more than ₹5,000 crore, reported businessline. Nearly 50 per cent of the losses is linked to the decision to write off the acquisition of coding platform WhiteHat Jr.

The company cutting down its workforce through the past year. In September, company took a major restructuring which included firing 4,000-4,500 employees.