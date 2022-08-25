C-CAMP’s seven deep-science startups together raised more than ₹550 crore in Q1

Bengaluru, Aug 25

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP)’s seven deep-science startups raised more than ₹550 crore in Series A, and Series B investments and acquisitions at a total valuation of over ₹2,000 crore in the first quarter of FY23. C-CAMP is a biotech ecosystem and a global hub for deep-science and deep-tech-led innovations.

Dr.Taslimarif Saiyed, C-CAMP CEO and Director, said, “These recent developments validate our long-standing approach to building innovation: deep-science, high-risk but game-changing, solving not only local but global problems. The second factor is the international validation from investors outside of India that underlines the global relevance of these technologies. These seven could be global torchbearers of India’s emerging deep science-based innovation community.”

The seven startups—Bugworks, Sea6 Energy, String Bio, Eyestem, Pandorum, Achira, and Zumutor—are being supported by C-CAMP for a decade. The high investments in high-risk technologies are an early indication of investor interest and could be a defining moment for the future of science-led entrepreneurship in India and beyond, said the release.

“C-CAMP has gained much acclaim in India and beyond as an innovation engine, and a catalyst. These early-stage innovation bets have started coming to fruition which is exciting for their science as well as India’s deep-tech innovation space,” added Dr. Saiyed.

Deep technology is challenging considering the capital cost, infrastructure dependence, and high risks associated with every step of product development, regulatory approval, and market entry.

According to the release, the seven C-CAMP startups cover all the deep tech domains currently making headlines in science – from antibiotic discovery to immuno-monotherapy, stem cell therapy to tissue engineering, molecular diagnostics to sustainable green technologies.