A two-hour-long cable outage led to chaos on Thursday at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s (CSMIA) Terminal 2. While normal services resumed at the airport, frustrated passengers on Twitter voiced their angst. Airlines on the other hand said that multiple flights had been impacted.

“Long queue at the checking counter at Mumbai Airport T2,” said one Twitter user. Mumbai airport which is operated by Adani Group, requested its passengers to allocate additional time for check-in and also to kindly connect with their respective airlines.”

The airport spokesperson said the temporary network interruption outside the airport was due to ongoing development in the city. “Our teams are present on the ground and manual processing has been initiated to facilitate all passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their understanding,” it had said.

Issuing boarding passes

The airlines too were facing a glitch while issuing boarding passes to its passengers.

Akasa Air spokesperson said there was an impact on airline services, adding that the airport operators were working on the issue. “We are assisting passengers according to their needs,” the spokesperson said.

Sources at Vistara said six flights were impacted, and the staff had to issue handwritten boarding passes.

An industry player, requesting anonymity said, that the situation was a bit critical because most of the international flights operate in the evening.

Server down

“Due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued,” CISF at Mumbai International Airport said.

The services were restored by 7:30 pm, when the CSMIA spokeserspon said: “There was a network interruption resulting from a cable cut during some construction work in the city. This interrupted the various ticketing systems. All systems are now restored and working.”