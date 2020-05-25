Companies

Cadbury Dairy Milk launches limited-edition ‘Thank You’ bar replacing logo

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 25, 2020 Published on May 25, 2020

Chocolate brand Mondelez India, in partnership with advertising major Ogilvy India, has introduced a limited-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk 'Thank You' bar by giving up the Cadbury Dairy Milk logo on the pack, in recognition of the generous spirit of the country’s unsung heroes.

During the pandemic, the doctors and nurses, the security guard, the sweeper, the milkman, continue to be some of the countless people who go about their jobs without seeking praise. For people whose services are often unacknowledged, the chocolate brand decided to melt the distance between two individuals - between those being served and those serving.

Replaces logo in pack

This is the first time in its 70-year history in India that Cadbury Dairy Milk has created a pack innovation that replaces its logo. To celebrate the linguistic diversity across India, the special edition bars will be launched in eight different languages - English, Hindi/Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, to deliver the message of gratitude and support.

Mondelez India has also committed a part of the proceeds from the sale of the bars towards health insurance policies for daily wagers via a partnership with Nirmana, an NGO working with the unorganised sector.

Anil Viswanathan, Director-Marketing (chocolates), Mondelez India said, “This special pack innovation represents the nation’s sentiment. The current unprecedented situation has made us all realise the value of people who run our cities, societies and lives. This launch serves as a small tribute for their enormous efforts.”

The almost invisible, unacknowledged support and ancillary staff at a hospital, the canteen cooks, the waiters, the electrician on call, the ambulance driver and his helper, the janitor, the receptionist, the IT guys, even the errand boys have all come in for praise. Cadbury handed over several of the bars to support staff in multiple hospitals in the Covid hit metros of Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

Published on May 25, 2020

dairy (product)
