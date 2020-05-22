Cadila Pharmaceuticals loses three employees to Covid

Apple’s HomePod: This smart speaker is all about music
Amid the outbreak of pandemic Covid-19, companies are facing a challenge of keeping their employees safe from the infections.
Notably, in a tragic turn of events Ahmedabad-based Rajiv Modi-promoted Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited recently lost three of its employees among the 26 who had tested positive for Covid-19 at its Dholka manufacturing facility earlier this month. The company had closed its plant operations from May 6. About 1,200-1,600 workers work at its Dholka facility.
“We have lost three of our colleagues to Covid-19. Two of them were working in the packaging department, third person was also there. One of them was 59-years old and had comorbid conditions with diabetes. It is a tragic thing for us, but we are ensuring they get all benefits that they deserve as an employee and also we will see how we can extend all possible help to their families,” said a Cadila Pharmaceuticals spokesperson.
Of the other infected employees, about 90 per cent are home quarantined. Company’s Dholka plant is currently under shutdown. “An unfortunate thing had happened. But we expect the operations to resume soon after the plant shutdown,” the spokesperson added.
On the other hand, one more leading pharma company in the State has seen three of its employees testing positive for Covid-19. However, the employees are said to be working in the laboratory, hence there is no impact on the company’s plant operations. Sources revealed that the employees contracted the infection from their residential neighbourhood, and not from the workplace.
“This is a pandemic situation. We don’t know who around us is carrying the virus. Anyone who catches the infection, obviously would be working somewhere be it pharma sector or any other. Important aspect is that our pharmaceutical industry is fully geared up for employee safety and takes strict precautionary measures within the plant and outside,” said Kamlesh Patel, former chairman, Gujarat State Council of Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association.
