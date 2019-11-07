Companies

Cairn Oil & Gas gets 10-year extension for Ravva field

Our Bureau Visakhapatnam | Updated on November 07, 2019 Published on November 07, 2019

A general view of the Cairn Oil and Gas exploration plant (File photo)

Cairn Oil and Gas, a joint venture of Vendanta group, has got a 10-year extension to use Ravva offshore block in the Krishna-Godavari basin of Andhra Pradesh, according to a press release.

The extension was granted by the Director-General of Hydro-carbons, and the JV plans to invest ₹550 crores more in the field to drill seven more wells to recover 13 million barrels of oil.

The extension will expire on Oct 28, 2029.

