California-based Power Global launches eZeeTM swappable battery in India

California-based Power Global, a provider of high-performance clean energy and mobility products for every day applications, introduced its first mass-market product, the eZeeTM swappable battery for light mobility vehicles in India.

The company also said that it is utilising the facility of Honda Logistics India in Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh), which will serve as the domestic manufacturing hub for developing regions. The facility is spread over 4,000 sq metres.

“The eZeeTM Li-ion battery module, will initially target auto-rickshaws, a $16 billion underserved market. The launch of the eZeeTM product line marks the global debut of Power Global, founded by Romeo Power Co-Founder and former SpaceX engineer Porter Harris and auto industry veteran Pankaj Dubey, with a mission to provide electric vehicle and clean energy products to global markets that have been left behind in the world’s push toward electrification,” the company said in a statement.

Clean energy solutions

The company has an R&D lab and battery manufacturing facility in Pasadena, California, which will focus on new product innovation for electric vehicles (EVs) and stationary storage applications.

Soon to be a leading domestic manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries in India, Power Global’s initial facilities position the company to easily serve neighboring markets in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Egypt, and Nigeria as well as other locations in Southeast Asia and Africa, the company said.

“We are on a mission to improve access to clean energy solutions in India and other emerging markets by sharing our collective years of expertise in bringing affordable battery technology to market. While the eZeeTM will give light mobility vehicles new life, it also represents a path to help build local economies with direct and indirect job creation, while supporting evolving regional environmental goals, such as India’s FAME II mandates,” Pankaj Dubey, Co-Founder, and CEO of Power Global’s India subsidiary said.

The swappable eZeeTM battery module will also power future product lines, including upcoming applications for second-life stationary storage and automotive sectors, he added.