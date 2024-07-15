Subhash Dandekar, the head of the Camlin Group of Industries, passed away today at the age of 81 in Mumbai.

Dandekar was instrumental in transforming Camlin into a leading name in the production of high-quality painting materials. Under his exceptional leadership, Camlin significantly expanded its product range to include office supplies, professional artist tools, and educational materials such as mathematical instruments, pencils, markers, and inks.

His unwavering commitment to quality and innovation set a new benchmark in the industry, earning the company a sterling reputation. Dandekar’s legacy is marked by his dedication to excellence and his influential role in shaping the industry.

Lalit Gandhi, President of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce and Industries said, Dandekar had a significant contribution to the industrial sector of Maharashtra. Gandhi further stated that Dandekar played a crucial role in expanding the Camlin industrial group’s reach to the international level. From 1990 to 1992, he served as the President of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce and Industries, the apex institution of the State’s trade and industrial sector.

During the period when India adopted an open economy, he effectively led the Chamber and worked towards educating traders and entrepreneurs across the State on behalf of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce to face the new challenges, said Gandhi.