CAMS net up 37 per cent to ₹77 crore

Computer Age Management Services, a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions, reported that its net profit in the December quarter increased 37 per cent (year-on-year) to ₹77 crore (₹56 crore) on back of record high mutual fund transactions on its platform.

Revenue was up 28 per cent at ₹238 crore (₹186 crore).

The average asset under management serviced by CAMS touched a historical high of ₹27 lakh crore. Transactions entered on the platform was at all-time high of 110.6 million compared to 102.5 million recorded in the previous quarter.

New SIP registrations were at 43 lakh in the current quarter under review.

Equity assets growth

Anuj Kumar, Managing Director, CAMS, said the momentum in retail investors participation continued and the growth in average AUM was driven by equity assets, which touched life-time high with a market share of nearly 70 per cent based on the quarterly average AUM.

The focus to strengthen digital offerings led to launch of industry-first initiatives such as smart statement, digital portal for intermediary commission management, instant statement and modern APIs to power distribution channels, he said. "Our services from GIFT city have commenced as we engage with more asset managers who are preparing for their launch," he said.