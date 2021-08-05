Can a govt bailout package keep Voda-Idea afloat?

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
With both promoters, Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone refusing to pump in additional equity, it is now clear that only a government bailout package will keep Vodafone Idea afloat, given that it has a weak balance sheet to service the ₹1.8-lakh-crore debt on its books.
There are three things that the government could do immediately to save the company. At the centre of Vodafone Idea’s woes is the ₹58,000 crore it owes the government in the form of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues, of which, it has to pay ₹9,000 crore by March 2022. The Department of Telecom had earlier given a two-year moratorium on the annual payout for FY22. This can be extended by one more year for all operators, which will help Vodafone Idea get some time to put its operations in order.
At an industry-level, the Department of Telecom can amend its erroneous position on collecting revenue share on income generated from non-telecom services such as interest earned from bank deposits. This should be done prospectively through proper legislation in the light of the Supreme Court’s order on AGR.
This would also be the perfect time to bring down levies and taxes on telecom companies. The concept of revenue share was introduced in 1999, when the spectrum was given on subscriber-based criteria.
There is no justification to continue collecting spectrum usage charges when operators buy spectrum through an auction mechanism. But to avoid any revenue implications for the exchequer, the Centre can fix a minimum income benchmark, based on recent annual non-tax revenues earned from the telecom sector and adjust the licence fees accordingly.
Experts have suggested that the government should convert Vodafone Idea’s debt into equity. This is a bad idea.
The government has been trying to divest its stake in many public sector companies, so taking control of a private company goes contrary to the stated policy. Besides, the government already has enough problems keeping BSNL and MTNL operational.
There has also been a proposal to fix a floor price for telecom tariffs. While this will improve cash flows for operators, tariffs have always been under forbearance in India and should continue to be so. It will also be politically difficult for the government to explain a 20-25 per cent tariff hike at a time when there has been an uptick in headline inflation.
But the key question for the policymakers is whether Vodafone Idea is worth saving and the benefit of doing so.
To be fair, some of the troubles being faced by Vodafone Idea are also due to its own mistakes in the past. Should the operator then be allowed to die a natural death as a consequence of its mistakes? If this is allowed to happen, then the telecom market will effectively become a duopoly. There is a genuine fear of consumers getting squeezed by two operators.
The biggest loser though will be the government because it will not only have to write-off most of the money owed by Vodafone Idea, but also lose out on future payments.
It is clear that Vodafone Idea will not be able to sustain itself as a going concern without a bailout, and the only option then would be to go under the insolvency and bankruptcy process, where the debt recovery has been dismal in most cases.
The focus should be on making the sector thrive, not just survive.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Nothing about it is quick or simple. Meats need days of marination, spices are ground from scratch, and ...
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...