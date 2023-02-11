Cancer care hospital chain, Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited (HCG) posted net profits of ₹42 crore in the third quarter of FY23, compared to a loss of ₹49.80 crore in the previous year.

The hospital chain saw its net revenues increase by 18.66 per cent to ₹423.91 crore, compared to ₹357.22 crore during the same quarter last year. Earnings per share for the third quarter was ₹0.54, compared to a negative EPS of ₹3.55 in the third quarter of FY22.

“We have seen growth in our volumes and patient count across modalities, and with increased awareness, investments in digital technology, marketing initiatives, and positive outcomes, we are optimistic about sustaining the growth momentum,” stated Raj Gore, CEO of HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd.

According to B.S. Ajaikumar, executive chairman, HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd., the company has been focusing on upgrading its skill set, technology, and domain knowledge. “Our focus has been on oncology in conjunction with local partners, which has helped us build a strong legacy as an oncology treatment center and institution across the country,” he added.

Currently, the cancer care hospital chain operates 22 cancer centres across India and Africa.