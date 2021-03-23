Cancer Clinics raises $1.5 million in pre-Series A round

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Cancer Clinics, a unit of CIPHER Oncology and an innovative digital cancer institute, has closed a pre-Series A funding of $1.5 million led by Axilor Ventures and M-Venture Partners (MVP), a Singapore-based early-stage fund. Natco Pharma, leaders of Bharti group, senior partners from McKinsey & Company, and ISB alumni were others who funded the round.
Cancer Clinics launched its first two centres in Hyderabad in 2020 on World Cancer Day (February 4), and is now planning to add four more centres in the next few months and expand outside Hyderabad. It expects to close the Series A funding in the second half of 2021.
Oncologist and Cancer Clinics leader Dr D Raghunadha Rao said: “Our model enables provision of excellent care, with oncologists working in multi-disciplinary teams and having a superior professional experience.”
Cancer Clinics was founded by Sonali Srungaram and Sasi Sunkara. Srungaram was an associate partner at Accenture and Sunkara was a partner at McKinsey & Company.
The institute combines digital access, distributed delivery and partnerships with asset owners to create a comprehensive cancer care. Its aspiration is to improve access to, and affordability of, holistic oncology.
