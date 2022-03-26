Canon strengthens regional presence; launches its biggest PIXMA Zone in Pune

With this launch, Canon furthers its plan to expand its regional retail presence and strengthen its foothold in the consumer printing segment by enabling a broader spectrum of consumers. Furthermore, the all new PIXMA Zone aims at familiarising consumers range of Canon products.

Speaking on the launch, C Sukumaran, Senior Director- Consumer Systems Products and Imaging Communication Business, Canon India said, “At Canon, we are driven by innovation and constantly strive to simplify the evolving needs of our consumers. The launch of the new PIXMA Zone in Pune is a testament to our plans of consolidating our retail presence and expansion plans in India while enriching the customer experience. With our new centrally located store, we are well poised to take expedite this growth.”

He also added, “Regional penetration is one of our core focus areas going forward as we want to make our products and services available to the farthest geographies in the country. We are optimistic for the coming years as we continue to expand our footprint across markets and delight our customers at every touchpoint.”