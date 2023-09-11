Building on its momentum in generative AI and customer experience (CX) capabilities, Capgemini today introduced a Generative AI for CX Foundry for clients using Salesforce.

The Foundry is the latest addition to Capgemini’s portfolio of services that leverages the transformative force of generative AI to fuel innovation and accelerate business value and growth.

The Generative AI for CX Foundry will deliver hyper-personalised, data-driven customer experiences by automating customised content creation in a secure, ethical, and responsible manner.

Jean-Marc Gaultier, Head of Group Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships at Capgemini said, “The new Generative AI for CX Foundry for clients using Salesforce combines Capgemini’s deep expertise in CX and AI implementations across sectors with Salesforce’s industry-leading CRM platform, enabling clients to deliver solutions efficiently and at scale, using the power of generative AI.”

With responsible and ethical AI at its core, this collaboration will deliver re-imagined journeys to delight customers within a safe and trusted environment, he added.

Capgemini has been working with clients on generative AI for some time and focuses on helping organisations define their generative AI strategy, select priority use cases, and develop and deploy them at scale. The Generative AI for CX Foundry will help clients using Salesforce Einstein, Salesforce’s AI technology, accelerate their generative AI investments, exploring CX use cases customised for industries.

Capgemini’s Digital Customer Experience (DCX) Foundry is a set of methodologies, assets, and capabilities that enable clients to deliver transformational CX engagements at scale. This latest expansion of the DCX Foundry will facilitate more productive collaboration between teams, resulting in efficient, integrated generative AI solutions customised to the client’s existing IT infrastructure, data models, and business processes, said the company.

Capgemini and Salesforce have been working together to support several leading brands in their CX journey, helping them deploy generative AI to meet the challenges of delivery industrialisation and agility at scale. For example, Capgemini has been helping Heathrow Airport revamp its passenger experience through its Generative AI for CX offer, said the company.

