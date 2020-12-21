Capital Foods elevates Navin Tewari as MD & CEO

Capital Foods, known for food brands such as Ching’s Secret and Smith & Jones, on Monday, announced the elevation of Navin Tewari to the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from January 1. He will succeed the founder, Ajay Gupta, who will now serve as the Non-Executive Chairman.

Tewari joined the company in 2019 as the CEO. Capital Foods is backed by private equity firms, The Invus Group and General Atlantic.

Shantanu Rastogi, Managing Director, India, and South-East Asia at General Atlantic, said: “Capital Foods has registered impressive performance under Navin’s leadership as CEO. The company is at an inflection point of growth, and we are very excited to have Navin lead the company in his new capacity as the MD, to continue Capital Food’s journey of growth and innovation.”

Ajay Gupta, the Non-Executive Chairman of the company, added: “The company is an outcome of disruptive thinking and this approach has positioned us as a memorable brand in the ever-evolving food industry. Since his joining, Navin has rapidly built and grown the scale of the company while preserving the culture and strengthening partner relationships.”

Meanwhile, in a statement, Tewari stated that with increasing global exposure, aspirational and upwardly mobile lifestyles, Indians are progressively becoming keener to explore various cuisines and experiment with their food. “This augurs well for Capital Foods as we are committed to bringing excitement to every meal... Going forward, we are highly optimistic of further surpassing all industry benchmarks and continuing to delight our customers, employees, partners, and investors alike,” he added.