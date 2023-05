Capital Trade Links reported net profit of ₹51.21 lakh in fourth quarter against ₹2 crore in the year-earlier period. Total income rose to ₹5.32 crore from ₹3.45 crore.

Net profit for fiscal year 2023 rose to ₹2.49 crore from ₹2.47 crore. Total income jumped to ₹16.83 crore from ₹9.75 crore.

Capital Trade Links Limited (CTL) provides credit facilities to individuals and business entities.