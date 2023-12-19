The Singapore-headquartered CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte Ltd has acquired two industrial facilities at Mahindra World City, Chennai, for an estimated value of Rs 178 crore (S$28.7 million).

While two facilities comprising 0.33 million sq ft and 0.31 million sq ft were leased to a leading international electronics manufacturer, the remaining 0.02 million sq ft was leased to a global energy solutions provider, according to a statement. These facilities were owned by Casa Grande.

“The facilities are located in an established industrial micro-market in Chennai, which is occupied by leading blue-chip companies. Going forward, CapitaLand will tap into the rising demand from international and regional firms that are expanding their manufacturing activities in India,” said Sanjeev Dasgupta, Chief Executive Officer of the Trustee-Manager of CapitaLand India Trust

With the acquisition, CapitaLand India Trust’s portfolio in Chennai comprises two business parks (International Tech Park Chennai and CyberVale), three industrial facilities,as well as a data centre that is under development in Ambattur, and is expected to be completed in 2025.

CapitaLand India Trust’s completed floor area for its industrial and logistics assets has risen to about 10 per cent of its portfolio. Its total completed floor area has also increased to 19.6 million sq ft.