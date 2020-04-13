Caplin Steriles bags USFDA approval for local anesthetic drug

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
Caplin Steriles Ltd, a subsidiary of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Ropivacaine Hydrochloride injection USP.
Ropivacaine Hydrochloride is a long-acting local anesthetic drug used for surgery or acute pain management. The company is also working on a portfolio of 35 simple and complex injectable and ophthalmic products, to be filed over the next 4 years, the company said in a statement.
“We’re glad to receive this approval, particularly as this product has been frequently on the shortage list in the US in recent times. We would be launching this product shortly, and hope to alleviate some of the shortages,” C.C. Paarthipan, Chairman of Caplin Point said.
The company has received final approval for Ropivacaine Hydrochloride injection USP 0.2 per cent in 40 mg/20 mL (2 mg/mL), 0.5 per cent in 100 mg/20 mL (5 mg/mL), 0.5 per cent in 150 mg/30 mL (5 mg/mL) and 1 per cent in 200 mg/20 mL (10 mg/mL) Single-dose vial presentations, a generic therapeutic equivalent version of (RLD), Naropin Injection of Fresenius Kabi USA.
According to IQVIATM (IMS Health), Ropivacaine Hydrochloride injection USP had US sales data of about $34 million for the 12-month period ending December 2019.
Caplin Steriles has developed and filed 16 ANDAs on its own and with partners, with eight approvals so far.
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
First world Chagas disease dayFor the first time, the global community will celebrate World Chagas Disease ...
Dr KM CherianFounder & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital1 . Water is known to be the best natural hydrating ...
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Supply disruptions and a complete halt in operations, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, have hit several ...
The simplest form of smart-beta funds, they fuse benefits of passive and active investing
Sensex, Nifty 50 jumped 12% on positive global cues, but investors should remain cautious
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...