Companies

Caprolactam consignment flagged off from FACT

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on October 13, 2021

Representative image   -  istock.com/scanrail

Two loads of 25 tonnes and 17 tonnes were dispatched to a private company in Gujarat, say officials

The first lorry loads of Caprolactam produced at FACT, after a gap of seven years, was flagged off by Union Minister of State for Chemicals Bhagwanth Khuba.

The Minister also rededicated the renovated plant to the nation, the reopening of which marks a major landmark for the public sector fertiliser company.

According to officials, two loads of 25 tonnes and 17 tonnes were dispatched to a private company in Gujarat. The rededication of the plant is a great moment for FACT as the company has been on the revival path over the past three years.

Also read: CCEA approves subsidy rates for P&K fertilisers

The restarting of the petrochemical product will add about ₹600 crore to the annual turnover and caprolactam from the company would be a major import substitution. Caprolactam is the raw material for production of Nylon-6.

The company has the capacity to produce 50,000 tonnes of caprolactam per year. It is produced in India by FACT and the Gujarat State Fertiliser Company. The domestic demand for the product is around 1.2 lakh to 1.3 lakh tonnes annually.

Published on October 13, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like