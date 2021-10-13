Caprolactam consignment flagged off from FACT

The first lorry loads of Caprolactam produced at FACT, after a gap of seven years, was flagged off by Union Minister of State for Chemicals Bhagwanth Khuba.

The Minister also rededicated the renovated plant to the nation, the reopening of which marks a major landmark for the public sector fertiliser company.

According to officials, two loads of 25 tonnes and 17 tonnes were dispatched to a private company in Gujarat. The rededication of the plant is a great moment for FACT as the company has been on the revival path over the past three years.

The restarting of the petrochemical product will add about ₹600 crore to the annual turnover and caprolactam from the company would be a major import substitution. Caprolactam is the raw material for production of Nylon-6.

The company has the capacity to produce 50,000 tonnes of caprolactam per year. It is produced in India by FACT and the Gujarat State Fertiliser Company. The domestic demand for the product is around 1.2 lakh to 1.3 lakh tonnes annually.