Car-makers report decline in Nov sales as chip issue persists

Top passenger car makers, including Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) and Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), on Wednesday reported decline in sales in November, on a year-on-year basis, as they continued to struggle with the semiconductor chip shortage and were unable to produce as per the demand.
The country's largest passenger car manufacturer MSIL reported a decline of 18 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in its domestic wholesales (dispatches to dealers) to 1,09,726 units in November compared with 1,35,775 units in the corresponding month last year.
“We have a backlog of around 2.50 lakh cars as of now. The passenger car industry declined by 14 per cent y-o-y in November to around 2.46 lakh vehicles compared to 2.87 lakh units in November 2020...this negative trend is across the industry because of the chip shortages across the world,” Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), MSIL, told BusinessLine.
He said the industry is still clueless about when the chip shortage issues would end.
Similarly, the second largest passenger car maker HMIL reported domestic wholesale of 37,001 units in November, a decline of 24 per cent y-o-y compared with 48,800 units in November 2020.
“The sales in November have been affected on account of the ongoing semiconductor shortage situation. Hyundai Motor India will continue to make all efforts to mitigate the situation,” the company said.
Companies including Kia India, Honda Cars India and MG Motors also reported decline in sales on the yearly basis by higher double digits.
PVs, two-wheelers drive 5% increase in domestic auto sales in Oct 2021
However, homegrown companies Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Tata Motors reported growth in sales.
'Punch' maker Tata Motors reported a growth of 38 per cent in its domestic sales to 29,778 units (21,641 units).
Similarly, M&M sold 19,458 units of utility vehicles during the month, reporting a growth of 7 per cent against 18,212 units in November 2020.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor said it sold a total of 13,003 units in the domestic market, a 53 per cent growth y-o-y compared with 8,508 units in the corresponding month last year.
Nissan India and Skoda Auto India reported y-o-y growth in sales with new successful models.
In the two-wheelers segment, market leader Hero MotoCorp reported decline of 44 per cent in sales to 3,28,862 units in November compared with 5,91,091 units in the corresponding month last year. Similarly, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India recorded a 38 per cent decline in its sales.
Bajaj Auto reported a decline of 23 per cent in motorcycle sales to 1,44,953 units (1,88,196 units).
TVS Motor Company also registered domestic sales of 1,75,940 units (2,47,789 units).
In the commercial vehicle also, the industry saw a mixed bag. In the tractor segment, both M&M and Escorts reported decline in sales.
