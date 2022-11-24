Omni-channel jewellery brand, CaratLane, has launched its first store in Kochi. This new showroom marks the 157 th store in India and the 46 th in the South region.

The Kochi location has been a strong catchment for the brand and hence was identified as the location. The brand is focused on making all forms of trial available in every pin code where it has strong customer interest. Customers will be able to discover and try designs from CaratLane’s iconic collections, like Butterfly and the new launch, Mogra, along with their most popular jewellery segments such as modern mangalsutras, classic studs and bestseller rings. Catering to a wider audience and a variety of occasions, the store will also feature kids’ jewellery and ample options for wedding celebrations this season.

With over 50 per cent of the customer purchases happening for gifting, the brand has ensured that there are diverse choices starting from ₹5,000 onwards for occasions such as engagements, baby showers, wedding celebrations and other personal milestones.

Atul Sinha, Senior Vice President of CaratLane said, “We are delighted to inaugurate our first store in Kochi and increase our foothold in the South region. This will also mark our first store in Kerala. With every new store, we are enabling more and more consumers in a catchment to browse and discover jewellery designs they like and try the designs in a store near them using features like Try At Store.“