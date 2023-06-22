Murugappa Group-owned Carborundum Universal Ltd (CUMI) announced that its board of directors has appointed Sridharan Rangarajan as the managing director of the company with effect from August 3. Sridharan is currently Director-Finance and Strategy.

He succeeds N Ananthaseshan, who is retiring and stepping down as director on August 2.

Sridharan is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, a graduate member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, and holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Madurai University. He joined CUMI in June 2011 as chief financial officer. In January 2018, he took over as president and group CFO of the Murugappa Group. In April 2021, he was appointed Director-Finance and Strategy of CUMI.

Sridharan also serves on the boards of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd, Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd, EID Parry (India) Ltd, Parry Agro Industries Ltd, PLUSS Advanced Technologies Pvt Ltd, and Net Access India Ltd. He earlier served on the board of Timken India Ltd.

In a press statement, MM Murugappan, Chairman, CUMI, said Rangarajan has been an integral part of the company’s strategy and growth for over a decade. “This will ensure a smooth transition as the company gears up for further expansions in India and global operations,” he added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit