CarDekho Group has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Gurugram-based shared mobility platform Revv. The group, which has several brands, including CarDekho, BikeDekho, Gaadi.com, Zigwheels, PowerDrift, InsuranceDekho, and Rupyy, will now also offer Revv’s shared mobility services as part of its house of brands.

According to the company, the move aligns with its strategy of placing technology at the heart of its operations, aiming to create a complete automobile ecosystem for a seamless customer experience.

“Through strategic integration of technology, we are not just evolving our services, but also ensuring more seamless operations. The merger with Revv allows us to offer shared mobility services addressing the evolving needs of Gen-Z customers,” said Amit Jain, co-founder and CEO of CarDekho Group.

Revv brings a diverse fleet of vehicles and focusses on flexibility, affordability, and a wide network spanningacross the country. We are thrilled to be associated with the group. This strategic alliance opens up exciting possibilities for us to elevate and enrich the mobility experience for customers across the country,” said Revv founders.