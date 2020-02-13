Companies

CARE Ratings Chairman resigns

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 13, 2020 Published on February 13, 2020

CARE Ratings on Thursday said its Chairman SB Mainak has resigned.

"...due to personal reasons S B Mainak, Chairman and Independent Director of the Company, has tendered his resignation with effect from February 11, 2020," it said in a regulatory filing.

SEBI is understood to have asked the rating agency for his removal in the IL&FS case.

CARE Ratings scrip was down 7.29 per cent in intra day trade on BSE.

CARE Ratings Ltd
