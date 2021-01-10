CARE Ratings CRO, CFO tender resignations

CARE Ratings on Sunday said its Key Managerial Persons -- T N Arun Kumar, Executive Director & Chief Rating Officer (CRO) and Bharat A Adnani, Chief Financial Officer -- have tendered their resignations on account of personal reasons.The resignations have been accepted by the Board, it added.

“They will be relieved from the services of the Company with effect from 28th February, 2021 and 27th February, 2021, respectively,” the credit rating agency said in a regulatory filing.

As per the filing, the company has already identified a new CRO, who is expected to join the Company from March 2021. Further, it is in the advanced stages of appointing a new CFO.