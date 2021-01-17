Skilling women

Career platform JobsForHer is launching a programme called HerTech Academy in association with its knowledge partner Simplilearn. Through HerTech Academy, JobsForHer aims to upskill women in technology to open new career opportunities for them.

The platform will also offer 101 full scholarships each month for women who enrol in the online programmes.

It is open to all levels of career women — from freshers to seniors.

Primarily comprising skill-based and role-based learning modules, the courses include Java certification, Node.js training, Python training, AWS developer training, Full-stack web developer, and MEAN Stack learning programmes, among others.