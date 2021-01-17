Companies

Skilling women

| Updated on January 17, 2021 Published on January 17, 2021

Step up: Through HerTech Academy, JobsForHer aims to upskill women in technology to open new career opportunities for them.   -  ISTOCK.COM

Career platform JobsForHer is launching a programme called HerTech Academy in association with its knowledge partner Simplilearn. Through HerTech Academy, JobsForHer aims to upskill women in technology to open new career opportunities for them.

The platform will also offer 101 full scholarships each month for women who enrol in the online programmes.

It is open to all levels of career women — from freshers to seniors.

Primarily comprising skill-based and role-based learning modules, the courses include Java certification, Node.js training, Python training, AWS developer training, Full-stack web developer, and MEAN Stack learning programmes, among others.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 17, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.