Carelon Global Solutions, a healthcare services company formerly known as Legato Health Technologies, intends to hire 3,000 people across various levels in 2023. The company — which began operations in India in 2017 — currently employs more than 18,000 people across Hyderabad, Gurugram, and Bengaluru.

“Legato has evolved from an outsourcing centre to a strategy and innovation hub, delivering whole health for its parent company, Elevance Health. As a new brand, Carelon’s main objective is to improve the health of the healthcare system,” noted Rajat Puri, COO, Carelon and President, Carelon Global Solutions.

The transition is designed to transform healthcare operations through digital means and enhance the overall consumer experience, he told businessline. Elevance Health is a health insurance service provider based in the United States, with revenues of $156 billion in 2022.

According to the company, a lot of emphasis is put on developing mobile applications in India. “The main app for our parent companies, such as Sydney Health, and for our members is an app that is developed out of India by Legato/Carelon Solutions.”

As the company does a lot in analytics, it will add people in the fields of digital data, analytics, and artificial intelligence, said Puri.

Furthermore, he explained, “AI will see a significant portion of hiring as it is the fastest-growing vertical for us. AI and machine learning are the technologies used to improve the member and consumer experience. Similarly, the next-generation AI framework is needed for creating predictive modeling in terms of how we process claims for our providers.”

IoT in healthcare

One of the next-gen advanced technologies that the company is using is the Internet of Things. According to Mosur Saisekar, Chief Country Executive, India, Carelon Global Solutions, the company is integrating the IoT into all its care. “People do not want to go to the doctor anymore. Instead, they want to do their tests and which is where IoT machines play an important role.”

Additionally, Carelon is investing in areas such as telemedicine and creating a platform that connects physical health and behavioural health. “In the case of mental stress, which is still stigmatised, we intend to connect the dots between physical health and mental health to ensure that those in need of care receive it. That’s where we’re going to put our money,” said Puri.

