Carlyle, Brighton Park to invest $200 m in Indegene

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Carlyle Group and Brighton Park Capital will acquire a minority stake in Indegene, a Bengaluru-based enterprise healthtech solutions provider, for $200 million.
The transaction consists of a secondary sale from existing shareholders of Indegene and a primary investment into the company, a press statement from Indegene said.
Founded in 1998 by first-generation entrepreneurs, Indegene is a transformation partner to the global life sciences industry. With more than 3,000 employees across North America, Europe, China, Japan and India, it provides technology platforms and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies.
Clients partner with Indegene to design, build and manage digital-first operations that leverage data and automation to accelerate clinical development, improve regulatory compliance, enhance customer experience, and drive commercial success, said the statement.
Given the wider adoption of digital initiatives within the healthcare industry, Indegene plans to use the primary investment from Carlyle and Brighton Park to accelerate its M&A and global expansion plans, it added.
“The collective strength of Carlyle and Brighton Park will bring significant value to Indegene as we build on the deep domain knowledge and vertical technology we have developed over the past 20 years. Carlyle’s commitment to the healthcare sector with their global network and deep pharmaceutical expertise, coupled with Brighton Park’s deep experience in the technology sector and nuanced understanding of our space, makes the two firms the ideal partners to support our company’s continued growth,” said Manish Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Indegene.
“We have been impressed by the strong entrepreneurial energy of the management team at Indegene and their technology-led, data-driven, differentiated global delivery model, as well as by their ability to scale relationships with global healthcare enterprises. We believe this puts Indegene in a strong position to benet benefit from the significant growth drivers we are seeing in the healthcare space,” said Neeraj Bharadwaj, Managing Director of the Carlyle Asia advisory team.
Mark Dzialga, the Managing Partner of Brighton Park Capital, said: “With a strong technology platform and a digital-first approach, Indegene has established a reputation for high-quality content, analytics and other healthcare solutions provided through a seamlessly integrated system. Over the last decade, Indegene has made significant organic and inorganic investments in building a technology portfolio that caters exclusively to healthcare. This has enabled the company to grow at more than 25 per cent revenue CAGR over a decade. This growth rate is accelerating with strong industry tailwinds driving a rapid shift towards digital-first operations.”
Torreya, Seyfarth Shaw, Deloitte, KPMG and Tatva Legal advised Indegene on this transaction. Moelis & Company, EY, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Company, Latham & Watkins and Bain & Company acted as advisors for Carlyle. Brighton Park Capital was advised by EY, Paul Weiss and Bharucha & Partners.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...