Carnival Group plans affordable multiplexes in small towns, cities

Lambo pulls the magical Sián out of its hat
Supercar-maker’s first hybrid, limited edition model is the most powerful car in its history
The Carnival Group plans to develop affordable community entertainment centres with cinema screens under the brand Jalsa Talkies, to expand to smaller towns and rural areas. These will be developed by its realty arm Carnival Realty and operated by its multiplex company, Carnival Cinemas.
The company will model Jalsa Talkies centres as community hubs with each having a supermarket, a multiplex with two-three screens with seating capacity of about 300 and F&B space. It has already signed ten locations in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh for developing the first set of entertainment centres.
Jagdeep Oberoi, CEO, Carnival Realty, said: “This is a standardised format developed after careful research specifically for the tier-3 and -4 towns with a population of 1-2 lakh.”
He said that the company worked with Knight Frank to develop the model. Carnival Realty aims to develop 100 Jalsa Talkies centres across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttaranchal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
“We believe there is potential to rapidly develop these projects. In the first year, we plan to make 30 projects operational. We will look at building these centres on leased lands. Overall, we will look at investments of about ₹300 crore to build 100 centres in the next 2-3 years,” he added.
This move is also in line with the company’s aim to operate 1,000 screens by 2021. “The tickets will be priced in the sub-₹100 range. Through Jalsa Talkies, we aim to give an affordable movie experience without compromising on the quality,” said Oberoi.
According to a report by FICCI and EY released earlier this year, the total number of multiplex screens were estimated to be at 9,601 in 2018.
“Multiplexes have been adding around 200-250 screens annually over the last few years and the trend is expected to continue going forward. New multiplex screen additions will happen in both metros and non-metros,” the report added.
Supercar-maker’s first hybrid, limited edition model is the most powerful car in its history
Hyundai’s refresh on the Grand i10 brings in more features and an auto gearbox, but is it enough to take on ...
Big changes are bound to happen in India too
Japanese two-wheeler maker plans ‘counter-attack’ strategy with launch of new models after April 2020
Make sure the benefits outweigh the cost
A few takeaways for small investors on when to invest in a company’s stock
Wealth-related emotional responses can drive you to choose sentimental investments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of V2 Retail at current levels, taking a contrarian ...
The Centre’s responses to the sharpest GDP slowdown in seven years are puzzling economic observers
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...