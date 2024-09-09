French retail chain Carrefour is set to return to India. The company has inked a strategic franchise partnership with Apparel Group for the Indian market.

Apparel Group said that under this partnership, it will introduce Carrefour’s exclusive brands initially in North India and then expand nationwide. The first Carrefour locations are planned to open in the NCR Region in 2025, it added.

Nilesh Ved, Owner of Apparel Group & Chairman of AppCorp Holding said “We are extremely proud and excited to announce our partnership with Carrefour, one of the world’s leading retailers. In a very dynamic and rapidly changing market for food retail, we plan to open our first Carrefour stores during the summer of 2025. This partnership represents a significant step in strengthening our position in India. Our goal is clear: to offer the best products at very attractive prices to all Indian customers and make Carrefour their preferred choice for shopping.”

The Dubai-based lifestyle and fashion retailer had earlier brought Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons to India under a JV company. In India, it operates 250 outlets and sells brands including Aldo, Bath and Body Works and Charles & Keith.

“This strategic move marks a significant step in Apparel Group’s growth, leveraging its deep market knowledge and infrastructure to bring Carrefour’s renowned global retail experience to new regions across the country,” it added.

Patrick Lasfargues, Carrefour’s Executive Director of International Partnership, said, “We are very happy to launch in India through this partnership and grow our footprint in one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. We will be expanding with multiple formats across the country to adapt to this dynamic country’s retail landscape. India is now the cornerstone of the Carrefour International Partnership 2026 development plan, marking a significant step forward in our strategy to expand into over 10 new countries by 2026.”

This marks a comeback of the brand into India. Carrefour, which was running its cash and carry operations, had exited the market in 2014.