Cars, SUVs wholesales in August continue to drop due to chip shortages

Reeling under supply chain issues due to the shortage of semiconductors, the domestic wholesales (dispatches to the dealers) of passenger cars declined by more than 16 per cent on monthly basis to 1,08,508 units in August as compared with 1,30,080 units in July this year.
Wholesales of utility vehicles (UVs) also declined by 9 per cent on month-on-month (MoM) basis to 1,12,863 units during the month as against 1,24,057 units in the previous month.
This has led to the decline (11.5 per cent) of the total passenger vehicles wholesales to 2,32,224 units last month as compared with 2,62,442 units in July.
However, the dispatches of total two-wheeler segment rose by 6 per cent MoM to 13,31,436 units during August as compared with dispatches of 12,53,937 units in July.
The scooter sales grew by more than 23 per cent MoM to 4,51,967 units in August versus 3,66,292 units in July. But the motorcycle sales declined marginally to 8,25,849 units during the month as against 8,37,096 units in the previous month.
In the three-wheeler segment, the total dispatches by the manufacturers rose by 30 per cent to 23,210 units in August as compared with 17,888 units in July.
“Indian automobile industry is reeling under pressure due to supply chain challenges. The global semi-conductor shortage continues and now it is having an acute impact on output across the auto industry. In addition, high commodity prices are increasing the cost of production,” Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said.
Against such strong headwinds, SIAM members are working hard to meet customers’ demand and expectations, while ensuring safety of its people across the value chain, he said.
Looking at the cumulative sales from April to August this year, he said the passenger vehicle segment is still below the level of 2016-17, two-wheeler segment is still lower than the level of 2011-12, and three-wheeler segment is behind by many years.
Table: Domestic wholesale performance in August (Source: SIAM)
Segment/ Sub-segment
August 2021
July 2021
% Change (MoM)
Passenger Cars
1,08,508
1,30,080
-16.5
Utility Vehicles
1,12,863
1,24,057
-9
Total PVs
2,32,224
2,64,442
-11.5
Total Three- Wheelers
23,210
17,888
30
Scooter
4,51,967
3,66,292
23
Motorcycle
8,25,849
8,37,096
-1.34
Total Two- Wheelers
13,31,436
12,53,937
6
Grand Total of all categories
15,86,873
15,36,269
3.2
