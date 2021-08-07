CarTrade Tech raises ₹900 crore from anchor investors

CarTrade Tech has raised ₹900 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering, which opens on Monday. The company has allotted 55,59,664 shares to anchor investors at ₹1,618 apiece, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

CarTrade Tech has fixed the price band at ₹1,585-1,618 per share for its initial public offering, which opens for subscription on August 9 and closes on August 11.

The public issue of 1.85 crore shares is a complete offer for sale by existing selling shareholders. The offer size comes to ₹2,998.51 crore. Investor CMDB II will sell 22,64,334 equity shares through IPO, Highdell Investment will sell 84,09,364 equity shares, MacRitchie Investments Pte Ltd 50,76,761 equity shares, and Springfield Venture International 17,65,309 equity shares.

Also read: CarTrade Tech files DRHP for IPO, intends to raise ₹2,000 cr

The anchor investors included Nomura, HSBC Global, Goldman Sachs, Jupiter India Fund, Elara India Opportunities Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, Bharti Axa Life Insurance Company, Axis Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, Kotak MF and Sundaram MF.

Investors can bid for a minimum of nine equity shares and in multiples of nine equity shares thereafter.

CarTrade is a multi-channel auto platform with coverage and presence across vehicle types and value-added services. Its platforms operate under several brands - CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade Exchange, Adroit Auto and AutoBiz.