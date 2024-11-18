Chennai-based real estate developer Casagrand will take 1,000 of its employees on a trip to Barcelona, Spain. In the past, it had taken employees on a trip to various countries, including Sri Lanka and Dubai, as part of the ‘profit-share bonanza programme.’

In September Casagrand had filed DRHP for ₹1,100 crore IPO.

The 1000 employees represent a diverse mix of designations and departments across Casagrand, ranging from executives to senior leadership. The trip is to acknowledge the dedication, commitment and collaborative spirit of employees who have been instrumental in achieving the company’s last financial year’s sales target, says a release.

