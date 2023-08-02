Cashfree Payments has rebranded checkout solution provider, Zecpe as Ecom360. With the rebranding exercise, Ecom360 aims to address a broader set of core problems that D2C businesses face.

Zecpe, which was acquired by payment aggregator Cashfree Payments is looking to double down on newer solutions for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands with inventory management, order tracking and other solutions.

Cashfree had acquired Zecpe, a one-click checkout solution platform, in February to add to its suite of D2C services to online merchants, alongside payments.

Ecom360 will operate as a distinct brand within Cashfree Payments and will be headed by Hriday Agarwal.

Hriday Agarwal, General Manager, Ecom360 said that the goal is to empower retailers with enterprise grade experiences.

Comprehensive solution

“We address some of the most intensive pain points for D2C ecosystem. It starts with managing the complex checkout process, to order management, inventory management. Ultimate goal is to empower Indian e-commerce retailers with enterprise grade experiences and enabling them to provide seamless pre-and post-order experiences for customers,”,” he said.

Ecom360 currently works with 1,500 merchants and offers them services such as return-to-origin reduction on returns, address pre-filling on checkout pages, and fraud detection on checkout pages to help brands to scale.

The firm with an eight-member team says its solution has led to a 15-20 per cent jump in a brand’s product conversion rate, besides saving cost on RTO, said Agarwal.

Ecom360’s suite will be payment aggregator agnostic. However, it will offer Cashfree payment gateway in case a merchant hasn’t partnered with a payment aggregator yet.

Currently, Cashfree offers Ecom360’s suite to some 3,00,000 merchants partners.

“We are excited to introduce Ecom360 to D2C merchants in India, providing a comprehensive solution to address all their end-to-end growth challenges,” said Akash Sinha, CEO and Co-Founder at Cashfree Payments, adding that the company aimed to revolutionise e-commerce for businesses.