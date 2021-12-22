Cashfree Payments’ tokenisation solution to go live on Dec 27

Cashfree Payments has said its tokenisation solution, Token Vault, will go live on December 27. The company has partnered with Visa and Mastercard to deploy tokenisation services for its customers, said a statement.

“Token Vault will eliminate a merchant’s need to onboard multiple payment partners by enabling them to save tokenised cards and process payments using tokenised cards, acting as a single solution,” it further said.

“We are happy to launch this at the time of the winter festive shopping season and businesses will witness a spike in card transactions,” said Akash Sinha, CEO and Co-Founder, Cashfree Payments.