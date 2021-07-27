Cashify acquires retail solution platform UniShop to help mobile retailers build online presence

Homegrown re-commerce platform Cashify on Tuesday announced it acquired UniShop, an omnichannel retail solution platform that enables businesses to open a full-fledged online store for an undisclosed sum.

The collaboration will help Cashify to further diversify its e-commerce offerings by helping mobile retailers to get a web presence and build their brand, the company said in an official release. The new service line will be rebranded as PhoneShop.

UniShop through its omnichannel suit provides retailers with solutions for management, clienteling, multiple billing modes, stock management, online store development, custom domain, marketing, multiple payment options, personalised promotions, among others. Over three lakh merchants have leveraged the service to build their web presence.

What Cashify does

Cashify is a re-commerce market-place, which offers an online platform to sell old, or used electronic gadgets — primarily smartphones, followed by laptops, tablets, desktops and Gaming Consoles. Moving towards offline retail expansion post Covid-19, the company has opened 60 offline stores till now across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and in tier 2 cities like Patna, Kanpur and Ranchi and further plans to grow to 150 over the next one and one-and-a-half year.

Nakul Kumar, COO & Co-Founder, Cashify, said, “The opportunity to take small businesses online is the next big e-commerce wave. A seller today should have an online presence to attract the customers for convenience and better reach.”

“The collaboration resonates well with Cashify’s commitment of democratising technology as well as growing strategically in the e-commerce space. Further, we see this as an extension of our team and are excited to have Unishop as a partner, as they have a great understanding of the market and retailers' needs, especially in a Covid world where retailers must go digital to reach the highest potential. With UniShop’s tech team and our acumen, we are sure that this product will bring direct-to-customer internet channels to neighbourhood shops and services to not just survive in this pandemic but see it as a long-term business growth opportunity,” said Kumar.

Passion Connect has played a crucial role in this acquisition. Led by Sanam Rawal, Passion Connect implements innovative hiring techniques to find the perfect employee-employer fit for their portfolio startups.