Caspian Debt partners with IIM-A incubator CIIE to launch Innocity Startup School

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Caspian Debt has partnered with the Center for Innovation Incubation & Entrepreneurship (CIIE), the incubator of IIM Ahmedabad, to launch the Innocity Startup School.
The Innocity Startup School is a 14 weeks, non-residential programme to support and enhance the skills of start-ups in their early stages. It will serve students and aspiring entrepreneurs across various geographies and sectors that have limited access to High-Quality Entrepreneurship training and knowledge.
Caspian Debt is a multi-sector debt funding company, providing customised debt to professionally managed small and mid-market companies, start-ups and enterprises that create a positive social and environmental impact. Over past seven years, Caspian Debt has deployed over ₹1,600 crore in capital to 137 companies through 327 loans, and their portfolio companies have impacted 13 Sustainable Development Goals.
Innocity has developed a holistic programme on entrepreneurship which not only helps aspiring entrepreneurs in knowing themselves but also ability to evaluate their business model objectively, understand funding sources, appreciate importance of good governance and incorporate gender lens in their thinking.
S Viswanatha Prasad, Founder and Managing Director of Caspian Debt, said, “As a scale up stage growth capital provider, Caspian Debt’s partnership with CIIE will meaningfully enhance our efforts towards helping first generation entrepreneurs really get a head start, sustain, and grow their businesses in a professional manner.”
Chintan Bakshi, Partner Incubation, CIIE.CO, said: “We are enthusiastic to launch Innocity Startup School with Caspian Debt. As part of CIIE.CO’s on-going programmes, we always take a deep dive with start-ups discussing some of the most crucial methodologies and practices such as lean start-up model, prototyping, unit economics, etc. to ensure they start the right way and build a good foundation.”
The start-up school is an accumulation of practices put into a structure which can help any founder and thus become a critical difference between start-up success and failure. It has been designed to be experiential, since most of the workshops and sessions would be conducted or facilitated by start-up founders from who have themselves implemented them."
The Innocity Start-up School sessions will be conducted online every week on Friday and Saturday for 2 hours.
