Cathay Pacific’s new Economy fares offers Indian customers more choices, flexibility

Cathay Pacific has redesigned its Economy fares, offering Indian customers greater choice and flexibility when booking flights. The airline has introduced new and simple-to-understand Light, Essential and Flex fares that are tailored to customers’ travel needs and will be introduced in India on November 30, 2021.

Each fare brand offers more control and extensive benefits, from enhanced baggage allowances to flexible rebooking and upgrade options. Additionally, the consistent and clearly defined attributes associated with each fare type provides more visibility for customers on what they are purchasing, helping them choose the fare that suits them best.

Cathay Pacific will also progressively introduce the redesigned Economy fares across the network in phases.

Light

Light fares enable customers to enjoy great value when they have confirmed travel plans and are travelling light. One piece of checked-in luggage is included and customers can pay for additional luggage and other benefits like seat pre-selection after their booking is made.

Essential

Essential fares offer the perfect balance of everything customers need, such as an extra piece of luggage, seat pre-selection and the option to upgrade using Asia Miles. This fare type is ideal for those travelling with family, heading for a longer trip or simply seeking more comfort and convenience.

Flex

Flex fares give customers maximum flexibility for their next business trip or holiday, with full control over their travel plans as and when changes are needed. Greater convenience and peace of mind is assured.

Also read: Verteil Technologies rolls out NDC content for Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific Regional Head of Marketing and Sales, South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Anand Yedery said, “We understand our customers’ travel preferences have changed over time and that no two journeys are the same. Our aim has always been to develop and provide offerings that are in line with what they are looking for. The new fare categorisations allow our customers to choose the fare that resonates best with them, whether that is value fares, having the flexibility to opt for an earlier flight, or upgrade using Asia Miles. We are confident these changes will provide our customers with even greater choice, flexibility and value when they fly with us.”

In addition to redesigning its Economy fares, Cathay Pacific is also shifting its baggage policy from a weight-allowance to a piece-allowance system that provides a more generous baggage allowance in the majority of fare types and cabin classes. These changes will be applicable to all cabin classes and be gradually rolled out worldwide as the new Economy fares are introduced.