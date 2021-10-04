CavinKare enters D2C space with Buds and Berries brand

CavinKare has forayed into the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) space with the launch of its first digital-native brand ‘Buds and Berries' and listed its signature products exclusively on e-commerce platform, Amazon.

After a year of watching and learning from the industry, the company said it launched Buds and Berries with an aim to become a brand of choice in the e-commerce space, said a press release from the Chennai-based FMCG player.

Buds and Berries will bring a selection of products catering to hair and skin care. It will bring together handpicked ingredients from the garden like Bulgarian rose, tangerine orange, kiwi and pistachio in each of its products. Priced within an affordable to mass premium range of ₹150 to ₹650, Buds and Berries will straddle across key product categories like shampoo, hair mask, facewash, body wash and body lotion, the release said.

Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, CEO & Director - FMCG, CavinKare, said, “In our digital-first and digital-only business unit strategy, the launch of Buds and Berries is really exciting for us, as it provides an opportunity for a company like ours to serve consumers directly and remain relevant into the future.”

Buds and Berries brand is the result of more than 10 months of development, leveraging a combination of CavinKare’s R&D, insights and resources to meet consumers’ evolving needs and preferences, he said.

“While we are confident of Buds and Berries entering the ₹100-crore club in less than four years from now, we are quite optimistic about D2C segment that will not only increase our global consumer base but also contribute immensely to our overall CavinKare 2.0 growth strategy of becoming a ₹5,000 crore group in the next three to four years,” he said.