CavinKare extends its beverages portfolio, launches fruit-based carbonated drinks

FMCG major CavinKare on Wednesday launched a series of fruit-based carbonated drinks further strengthening its beverages portfolio.

The newly launched brands are CavinKare’s first series of packaged drinks infused with immunity supporting ingredient Zinc and Vitamin A and D.

To be available across markets in South India, the range of drinks are launched under four different variants – Chillout, Fremon, Runge and Joozy Cola to bring out the essence of its fruit inspiration, says a press release.

The company's Business Head – Beverages & Dairy, BP Ravindran, in the release said that the Covid-19 pandemic has heightened awareness about immunity more than ever among consumers.

The launch of new carbonated drinks series is a bid to offer a little more of health in every package by adding immunity supporting Zinc, that is truly need of the hour.

"Every variant is filled with the goodness and nutrition of fruits, complimented with immunity boosters to offer consumers a rounded beverage option. We are confident that this will be great strength to our portfolio and enable consumers to quench their thirst without compromising on health," he said.

The beverage will be available in four distinguishing flavours – orange, paneer soda, lemon and cola and are priced at ₹12 for 200 ml and ₹35 for 600 ml , the release said.