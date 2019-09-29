Companies

CavinKare launches Clean India drive in Erode

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on September 29, 2019 Published on September 29, 2019

Over 100 employees of CavinKare participated in the Clean India drive at Erode recently.

The initiative was mooted to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Themed [email protected], the company, through this drive, in intent on spreading awareness for a cleaner environment across its multiple locations in Tamil Nadu, it said.

