CBDT asks three officers to explain delayed action in Tata Trusts case

The income tax department has asked three of its senior officers to explain the delay in taking action with regard to cancellation of Tata Trusts registration.

Sources close to the development said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued notices to these three senior officers as to why no action was taken against the trusts when the Comptroller and Auditor General of India had flagged violations way back in 2013.

The three officers held Commissioner level posts in Mumbai and were responsible for granting exemptions during the period when Tata Trusts had offered to surrender the exemption it had received under the Income Tax Act.

These officers are Sanjeev Dutt, Rajeev Nabar and S Jindal.

On October 31 last year, the I-T Department cancelled the registration of six Tata trusts: Jamsetji Tata Trust, RD Tata Trust, Tata Education Trust, Tata Social Welfare Trust, Sarvajanik Seva Trust and Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust for violation of norms for charitable trusts.

Tata Trusts had said it had surrendered the registration voluntarily and should take effect from 2015 when it initiated the process of surrendering the registration. The tax department order said that the cancellation will be effective from October 2019. Tata Trusts has now moved the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal challenging the order.

The date of the cancellation of registration is the key issue in the case, which will be the basis of the tax outgo. Section 115TD was inserted with effect from June 1, 2016 and provides for levy of additional income tax in case of withdrawal of registration. This would mean that if the cancellation date is taken as 2019, the Tata Trusts would have a much higher tax outgo.