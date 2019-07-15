Companies

CBI arrests 7 in connection with corruption at NPCC

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 15, 2019 Published on July 15, 2019

The Central Bureau of Investigation has made 7 arrests in an alleged bribery case of Rs 25 lakhs.

A CBI official said that the bribe was demanded for processing and passing of bills pertaining to the contracts awarded by National Projects Construction Corporation Limited (NPCC).

“Searches have been conducted at 18 locations at the premises of accused including public servants, private persons, middleman etc at Delhi, Silchar, Jalpaiguri, Guwahati, Gwalior which led to recovery of several incriminating documents/ articles.All the arrested accused are being produced today before the Competent Courts,” the official said.

