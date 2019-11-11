CBREX announces raising of $1.1 million as equity funding

Global recruiter exchange CBREX that connects companies to recruitment agencies on Monday announced raising an amount of $1.1 million as equity funding.

“The amount raised will be assigned for accelerating and expanding our sales in the US, which is the leading market for CBREX. The company plans to appoint resellers, senior sales people and senior management in the US and other international markets like Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia including India," said Gautam Sinha, Chief Executive and Co-founder, CBREX.

CBREX is a tech platform that uses machine learning to connect jobs to vendors (suppliers) and helps a company hire.

The platform is currently being used by employers across 17 countries with around 5000 recruiters (agents) to hire talent across experience levels and domains, said the statement.

The idea is to create “specialised supplier clusters” on a single platform that gets connected to relevant jobs based on their areas of expertise. CBREX also helps enhance productivity of corporate recruiters as they can now use a single interface to interact with vendors/supplies based anywhere in the world, added Sinha.