CCI approval for Future-RIL deal was illegally obtained: Amazon

The approval of the Competition Commission of India for the Future-Reliance Industries deal was illegally obtained and is a nullity in the eyes of law, according to Amazon.

In a letter to CCI, Amazon said that the Emergency Arbitrator (EA) in Singapore International Arbitration Centre has restrained Future Retail (FRL), Future Coupons (FCPL) and the Biyanis from taking any steps in relation to move ahead with the deal with RIL.

"Therefore, considering the above, we request you to act in aid of the binding injunctions operating against FRL, FCPL and the Biyanis, in terms of the EA Order and the Order on Vacate Application and recall the CCI Approval for the Impugned Transaction forthwith. We are also requesting for a personal hearing to apprise the Hon’ble Commission of these material factual developments which demonstrate that the CCI Approval for the Impugned Transaction is a nullity in the eyes of law," Amazon said in its letter to CCI